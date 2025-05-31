Left Menu

Rare Arctic Visitor: Sabine’s Gull Spotted in Gujarat

In a remarkable event, the globally rare Sabine's Gull was spotted at Gujarat's Nalsarovar Wildlife Sanctuary, delighting bird enthusiasts and experts. This unusual observation highlights the sanctuary's significance in bird conservation and the growing allure of Gujarat as a seasonal home for diverse avian species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:00 IST
Rare Arctic Visitor: Sabine’s Gull Spotted in Gujarat
Rare Arctic bird Sabine's Gull makes rare appearance in Nalsarova (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable twist for avian enthusiasts, the globally rare Sabine's Gull made an unexpected appearance at Gujarat's Nalsarovar Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning, thrilling bird watchers and ornithologists alike.

This rare event was noted by vigilant Forest Department staff and bird watchers as the gull graced the wetland's open waters. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Sakkira Begum, praised the contribution of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, acknowledging the state's progress in wildlife conservation.

The sighting is a testament to Gujarat's increasing appeal as a seasonal hub for global avian species. Such occurrences are invaluable for ornithologists and researchers, further elevating Nalsarovar's international standing in bird conservation circles.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025