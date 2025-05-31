Rare Arctic Visitor: Sabine’s Gull Spotted in Gujarat

In a remarkable twist for avian enthusiasts, the globally rare Sabine's Gull made an unexpected appearance at Gujarat's Nalsarovar Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning, thrilling bird watchers and ornithologists alike.

This rare event was noted by vigilant Forest Department staff and bird watchers as the gull graced the wetland's open waters. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Sakkira Begum, praised the contribution of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, acknowledging the state's progress in wildlife conservation.

The sighting is a testament to Gujarat's increasing appeal as a seasonal hub for global avian species. Such occurrences are invaluable for ornithologists and researchers, further elevating Nalsarovar's international standing in bird conservation circles.