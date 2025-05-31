Left Menu

India Boosts Grievance Redressal with RTS Collaboration

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is set to enhance public grievance redressal by partnering with Right to Services Commissioners in States and UTs. This collaboration aims for timely grievance resolution, digital service expansion, and effective supervision to improve citizen satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:51 IST
India Boosts Grievance Redressal with RTS Collaboration
DARPG to collaborate with Right to Services (RTS) Commissioners of States/UTs for improving quality of grievance redressal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the quality of grievance redressal and boost citizen satisfaction, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is joining forces with Right to Services Commissioners from States and Union Territories, according to an official announcement on Saturday. The initiative, directed by the Prime Minister, aims to provide greater oversight in resolving public grievances under the Right to Services framework.

During a meeting chaired by DARPG Secretary V Srinivas on Friday, a mapping of 204,000 grievances related to land, labor, environment, and banking was presented. These were received via the CPGRAMS portal. The RTS Commissioners have been tasked with ensuring these grievances are addressed promptly. Currently, States are delivering over 20,000 e-Services under the NeSDA framework. This mapping aims to enable a thorough review of the services under the RTS, ensuring timely resolutions.

The DARPG plans to share grievances from the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with the RTS Commissions using an API linkage. This will allow better supervision of state grievance officers. The Haryana RTS Commission will pilot the CPGRAMS-RTS linkage project. State Commissions have been asked to analyze grievances in land, labor, finance, and environment, which are priority sectors.

As part of the State Collaboration Initiative (SCI), RTS Commissions are invited to propose digital service expansions to improve service delivery. The list of mandatory e-services will also be reviewed and revised with input from States. This initiative aligns with the Indian Government's digital transformation goals, aiming to empower citizens and enhance governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025