India Boosts Grievance Redressal with RTS Collaboration

In a bid to enhance the quality of grievance redressal and boost citizen satisfaction, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is joining forces with Right to Services Commissioners from States and Union Territories, according to an official announcement on Saturday. The initiative, directed by the Prime Minister, aims to provide greater oversight in resolving public grievances under the Right to Services framework.

During a meeting chaired by DARPG Secretary V Srinivas on Friday, a mapping of 204,000 grievances related to land, labor, environment, and banking was presented. These were received via the CPGRAMS portal. The RTS Commissioners have been tasked with ensuring these grievances are addressed promptly. Currently, States are delivering over 20,000 e-Services under the NeSDA framework. This mapping aims to enable a thorough review of the services under the RTS, ensuring timely resolutions.

The DARPG plans to share grievances from the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with the RTS Commissions using an API linkage. This will allow better supervision of state grievance officers. The Haryana RTS Commission will pilot the CPGRAMS-RTS linkage project. State Commissions have been asked to analyze grievances in land, labor, finance, and environment, which are priority sectors.

As part of the State Collaboration Initiative (SCI), RTS Commissions are invited to propose digital service expansions to improve service delivery. The list of mandatory e-services will also be reviewed and revised with input from States. This initiative aligns with the Indian Government's digital transformation goals, aiming to empower citizens and enhance governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)