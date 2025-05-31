Left Menu

CNG Cylinder Blast in Delhi's Sunder Nagri Injures Four, Including Three Children

A CNG cylinder explosion at a godown in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri injured four people, including three minors. The incident occurred during a repair, causing significant damage. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:35 IST
CNG Cylinder Blast in Delhi's Sunder Nagri Injures Four, Including Three Children
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, a CNG cylinder explosion at a godown has left four individuals injured, notably including three minor siblings, as disclosed by police on Saturday.

The incident came to light around 4:33 PM in Nand Nagri, triggered by a faulty cylinder undergoing repair inside a K-Block godown. The blast's impact shattered the godown's iron gate, injuring three children aged 4, 7, and 9 who were playing nearby. Additionally, a 25-year-old worker named Arshad within the premises sustained injuries.

Reportedly, the facility was used for the storage and refurbishment of old CNG cylinders. Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials are conducting thorough inspections to unravel the blast's exact cause and sequence. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine responsibility. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025