CNG Cylinder Blast in Delhi's Sunder Nagri Injures Four, Including Three Children

In northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, a CNG cylinder explosion at a godown has left four individuals injured, notably including three minor siblings, as disclosed by police on Saturday.

The incident came to light around 4:33 PM in Nand Nagri, triggered by a faulty cylinder undergoing repair inside a K-Block godown. The blast's impact shattered the godown's iron gate, injuring three children aged 4, 7, and 9 who were playing nearby. Additionally, a 25-year-old worker named Arshad within the premises sustained injuries.

Reportedly, the facility was used for the storage and refurbishment of old CNG cylinders. Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials are conducting thorough inspections to unravel the blast's exact cause and sequence. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine responsibility. (ANI)