Congress Revamps Madhya Pradesh Strategy with New AICC Observers
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appoints 11 new AICC Observers for Madhya Pradesh under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to boost grassroots organization. Rahul Gandhi will visit the state in June to energize the party.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster its organizational framework in Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sanctioned the appointment of 11 new AICC Observers. The assignments, part of the ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, are intended to enhance coordination at the grassroots level, explained an official party release.
The fresh appointments include Dheeraj Gurjar, Danish Abrar, Divya Maderna, Indira Meena, Dr. Ragini Nayak, Mukesh Bhakar, Manish Yadav, Ameet Subhashrao Zanak, Ravi Bahadur, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, and Gurudayal Singh Banjare. The initiative reflects the party's focus on the 'Sangathan Srijan Karyakram' or 'Organizational Revamping Programme'.
Adding further momentum to this organizational revamp, senior Congress figure Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit Madhya Pradesh in the first week of June. His visit is aimed at infusing new energy into the party's regional operations as part of this strategic overhaul.
