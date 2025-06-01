Odisha Boosts Dairy Sector with New Initiatives on World Milk Day
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced new initiatives to support the dairy sector, including accidental death compensation for milk farmers and an increase in milk prices. The state aims to double milk production and has launched major schemes to support cattle-rearers, with significant financial investments.
Odisha is making significant strides in supporting its dairy sector, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on World Milk Day. Farmers will receive increased compensation, while milk supply incentives aim to boost production.
Majhi revealed that the state government will raise milk prices by Rs 4 per litre, splitting the cost between the government and consumers. The state plans to double its milk output within five years, with the ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana' leading the charge.
Additional initiatives, including the 'Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana', fund new and existing goshalas, supporting stray cattle. As part of World Milk Day celebrations, new OMFED products were launched, highlighting the government's commitment to elevating milk production and dairy development.