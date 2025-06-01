Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Dairy Sector with New Initiatives on World Milk Day

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced new initiatives to support the dairy sector, including accidental death compensation for milk farmers and an increase in milk prices. The state aims to double milk production and has launched major schemes to support cattle-rearers, with significant financial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:13 IST
Odisha Boosts Dairy Sector with New Initiatives on World Milk Day
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is making significant strides in supporting its dairy sector, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on World Milk Day. Farmers will receive increased compensation, while milk supply incentives aim to boost production.

Majhi revealed that the state government will raise milk prices by Rs 4 per litre, splitting the cost between the government and consumers. The state plans to double its milk output within five years, with the ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana' leading the charge.

Additional initiatives, including the 'Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana', fund new and existing goshalas, supporting stray cattle. As part of World Milk Day celebrations, new OMFED products were launched, highlighting the government's commitment to elevating milk production and dairy development.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025