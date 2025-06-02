Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Response to U.S. Steel Tariffs

South Korea's Industry Ministry is responding to a proposed 50% U.S. tariff on steel products, aiming to mitigate impacts on its steel industry. An emergency meeting was held with major steelmakers like POSCO and Hyundai Steel. Concerns grow as South Korean steel shares decline amid the trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 06:36 IST
South Korea's Strategic Response to U.S. Steel Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's Industry Ministry announced plans to address the impending 50% U.S. tariff on steel products. This move is part of ongoing trade talks with Washington, aimed at cushioning the blow to the local industry.

In response to this development, the ministry convened an emergency meeting with top executives from leading South Korean steel companies, including POSCO and Hyundai Steel. The discussions are a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's intention to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, further escalating the international trade war.

The prospect of increased tariffs has already impacted the market, with notable declines in share prices of South Korean steelmakers. On Monday, Hyundai Steel's stock dropped by 3%, while SeAH Steel Corp witnessed a decline of 6.3% during morning trading.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025