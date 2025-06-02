Left Menu

Siliguri Standstill: VHP's Protest Sparks 24-Hour Shutdown

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a 24-hour strike in Siliguri to protest alleged attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu activists. Tensions flared following a dispute over the transportation of meat, leading to clashes and a vehicle set ablaze. Security has been heightened in the area.

02-06-2025
Shops remain shut in Siliguri amid unrest and a 24-hour strike called by VHP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Siliguri witnessed a citywide shutdown on Monday as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a 24-hour strike to voice grievances over alleged assaults on Hindus and the arrest of affiliated activists. Images captured in the city revealed deserted streets and closed shops, with normal life significantly disrupted.

Unrest took root on Friday after a controversy erupted over supposed illegal meat transportation in Siliguri's Matigara region. The situation escalated when the vehicle involved was torched, prompting clashes between factions and necessitating police intervention to reintroduce calm.

VHP North Bengal's head, Laxman Bansal, expressed grievances toward what he described as persistent chaos in West Bengal, including traumatizing experiences for Hindu families and economic threats. Bansal demanded a CBI investigation and called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprehend those responsible, threatening further protests if ignored.

