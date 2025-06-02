Left Menu

Indian Chess Prodigy D Gukesh Stuns World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Historic Comeback

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh, just 19, achieved a monumental victory against world chess champion Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, marking his first classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. His triumph underscores the burgeoning prowess of India's youth in global sports, earning acclaims from top Indian ministers.

Updated: 02-06-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:10 IST
D Gukesh (Photo- Narendra Modi X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning turn of events, 19-year-old Indian chess sensation D Gukesh orchestrated a historic victory over World No.1 Magnus Carlsen during the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, signaling India's youth dominance in the global sports arena.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri celebrated the victory on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing national pride over Gukesh's masterful strategy. "In one of the most spectacular comebacks, India's @DGukesh plots his way to his first classical win against Carlsen at Stavanger," he stated, noting the cultural significance of such an achievement in sports.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also acknowledged this milestone on X, emphasizing the potent blend of confidence and focus that led to Gukesh's success. The triumph made Gukesh the second Indian to defeat Carlsen in the tournament's history, a feat previously accomplished by Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Despite Carlsen's initial dominance, Gukesh's remarkable endgame resilience turned the tables, securing him victory and advancing him to the third spot in the tournament rankings. Earlier setbacks, including a Round One defeat, only set the stage for this thrilling comeback, enhancing his reputation on the world stage.

