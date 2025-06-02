Spark Capital PWM Expands to Dubai: A Strategic Move for Global Wealth Management
Spark Capital Private Wealth Management has launched its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre, marking a significant expansion in its global growth strategy. The new office in Dubai will serve as a hub for Spark Capital's Middle East operations, providing comprehensive wealth management services to international clients.
Spark Capital Private Wealth Management has strategically expanded its global operations by launching a subsidiary in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This move will strengthen its presence in the Middle East and allow investors to access diverse markets with ease.
The newly established office, Spark Global PWM Private Limited, is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and will serve as a focal point for Spark Capital's regional operations. The expansion aligns with the company's commitment to offering bespoke wealth management solutions internationally.
Under the leadership of Arpita Vinay and Neeraj Ojha, the Dubai office aims to leverage DIFC's robust financial infrastructure to provide clients with professional, client-centric services backed by a team of seasoned professionals and innovative strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
