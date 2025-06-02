Innovative Crop Protection: Crystal Launches RICEACT and JIVORA

Crystal Crop Protection Limited (CCPL) has unveiled two new agrochemical products, the herbicide RICEACT and the insecticide JIVORA. Aimed at enhancing its share in India's burgeoning agrochemicals sector, the company's latest offerings target a market estimated to expand to USD 3.21 billion by 2030.

RICEACT is formulated for rice cultivation with active ingredients Triafamone and Ethoxysulfuron, while JIVORA aims to control pests in cotton crops. These products highlight Crystal's commitment to advancing agricultural solutions and supporting farmers across several Indian states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Crystal Crop Protection envisages reaching a substantial number of farmers and increasing its market footprint. Packaged from 45 grams to 1 kg, the products will be distributed through Crystal's authorized network, promising innovative and effective crop management solutions.