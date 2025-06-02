Left Menu

Innovative Crop Protection: Crystal Launches RICEACT and JIVORA

Crystal Crop Protection Limited introduces RICEACT and JIVORA, expanding its agrochemical offerings in India's growing market. Designed for rice and cotton crops, these products are expected to reach numerous farmers, enhancing crop protection and aligning with projected market growth to USD 3.21 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crystal Crop Protection Limited (CCPL) has unveiled two new agrochemical products, the herbicide RICEACT and the insecticide JIVORA. Aimed at enhancing its share in India's burgeoning agrochemicals sector, the company's latest offerings target a market estimated to expand to USD 3.21 billion by 2030.

RICEACT is formulated for rice cultivation with active ingredients Triafamone and Ethoxysulfuron, while JIVORA aims to control pests in cotton crops. These products highlight Crystal's commitment to advancing agricultural solutions and supporting farmers across several Indian states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Crystal Crop Protection envisages reaching a substantial number of farmers and increasing its market footprint. Packaged from 45 grams to 1 kg, the products will be distributed through Crystal's authorized network, promising innovative and effective crop management solutions.

