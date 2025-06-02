Delhi High Court Presses Union Government for COVID-19 Policy Clarity

The Delhi High Court has called on the Union Government to provide a detailed status report on its decision-making around policies for COVID-19 sample collection and transportation. This comes as the court pointed out that the ongoing pandemic demands prompt and clear implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The directive was issued in response to a contempt plea by Dr Rohit Jain, regarding non-compliance with previous court orders. The court was informed by government counsel Monika Arora that a status report would soon be submitted following a meeting on May 30, 2023, headed by the Additional Director General of Health Services. Specialists from various medical fields were assigned to draft SOPs for handling samples.

Despite these advancements, the court emphasized the urgent need for these deliberations to reach a conclusive end. A further hearing is scheduled, with the Union Government tasked to deliver its report by July 18. As of June 2, 2025, COVID-19 cases in India rose to 3,961 with 32 fatalities recorded since January, according to health ministry data.

