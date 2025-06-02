Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Global Markets React to U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

Global stock markets and the dollar trended lower as U.S.-China trade tensions intensified, compounded by President Trump's tariff threats and a possible European interest rate cut. Safe-haven assets gained strength, suggesting investor caution amid ongoing geopolitical shifts and economic policy uncertainties, sparking fears of economic disruption across major markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:49 IST
Stock markets and the dollar slipped on Monday amidst heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as investors braced for crucial jobs data and a predicted European interest rate cut.

President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, stirring concerns among European and Asian steel producers.

Amidst international criticism, U.S.-China trade discussions remain tense, with investors shifting funds to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

