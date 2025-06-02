Trade Turbulence: Global Markets React to U.S.-China Tariff Tensions
Global stock markets and the dollar trended lower as U.S.-China trade tensions intensified, compounded by President Trump's tariff threats and a possible European interest rate cut. Safe-haven assets gained strength, suggesting investor caution amid ongoing geopolitical shifts and economic policy uncertainties, sparking fears of economic disruption across major markets.
Stock markets and the dollar slipped on Monday amidst heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as investors braced for crucial jobs data and a predicted European interest rate cut.
President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, stirring concerns among European and Asian steel producers.
Amidst international criticism, U.S.-China trade discussions remain tense, with investors shifting funds to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.
