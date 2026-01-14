Yen's Struggle Against the Dollar: Possible Interventions Loom

The yen hit its weakest point against the dollar in a year and a half on Wednesday, as speculation of a snap election raised the possibility of fiscal stimulus in Japan. This situation prompts traders to consider potential intervention by Japanese officials to support the beleaguered currency.

The yen's decline has been compounded by a lackluster demand for five-year Japanese government bonds. Concerns are mounting over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's expansive spending plans, which could escalate if she calls for an election next month and garners a majority. The yen is on the verge of hitting 160 against the dollar, triggering heightened alertness among traders about possible government intervention.

Market experts emphasize the need to monitor the dollar-yen exchange rate while keeping an eye on other yen cross-pairs like the euro-yen. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued a warning against excessive foreign exchange moves. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data and political developments underscore the complexity of global currency dynamics.

