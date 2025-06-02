Left Menu

Goa Pioneers Change with New Divyang Department Boosting Disability Welfare

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the launch of the Divyang Department, marking a significant step in enhancing support for the differently abled. The government held assessment camps to distribute aid across the state, reaching over 11,800 individuals and showcasing its commitment to inclusive welfare initiatives.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Goa government has launched the Divyang Department, a strategic move hailed as a 'major change' in advancing welfare for the differently abled, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This development follows the recent International Purple Festival and aims to propel the state's inclusivity efforts.

Chief Minister Sawant commended Divyang Minister Subhash Faldessai for his exceptional work. 'We are ahead of other governments in welfare for the divyangs,' Sawant noted, highlighting the progress made under the new departmental directives.

Assessment Camps were set up from May 20 to June 02 across Goa's talukas to offer aid under the ADIP Scheme. The initiative is part of the broader Swayampurna Goa 2.0 and Inclusive Goa efforts, impacting over 11,800 individuals. The camps focused on various disabilities for those meeting specific eligibility criteria.

