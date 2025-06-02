Uttarakhand's Dhami and Delhi's Gupta Unite in Devotional Development Effort
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami discusses development progress with district magistrates, attends Ganga Ashray inauguration in Haridwar. He praises Sadhvi Ritambhara's social work, alongside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Gupta, inspired by Dhami’s initiatives, promises to clean Delhi's Yamuna river, reflecting burgeoning inter-state cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a virtual review session with the district magistrates of all 13 districts, evaluating progress in development projects and road construction. Feedback was actively sought and integrated during the comprehensive discussion.
On Sunday, in a significant event, CM Dhami inaugurated the Vatsalya Ganga Ashray in Haridwar alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Maharaj. The ceremony was marked by prayers for state prosperity and included tributes to the Ganga River.
Recognizing efforts in social service, CM Dhami lauded Sadhvi Ritambhara for her work with destitute daughters, calling it a beacon of hope and transformation. In a collaborative spirit, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed Dhami's developmental strategies as exemplary, which she hopes to emulate in Delhi's efforts to clean the Yamuna river.
ALSO READ
Progress and Promise: Odisha's Developmental Leap in Boudh
Valiant Guardians: JP Nadda Praises Border Forces Amidst Development Talks
Haryana's Development Boost: New Projects Announced by CM Nayab Singh Saini
Nvidia's Game-Changing NVLink Fusion Energizes AI Chip Development
Sumit Woods Limited Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Redevelopment Project