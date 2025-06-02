Uttarakhand's Dhami and Delhi's Gupta Unite in Devotional Development Effort

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a virtual review session with the district magistrates of all 13 districts, evaluating progress in development projects and road construction. Feedback was actively sought and integrated during the comprehensive discussion.

On Sunday, in a significant event, CM Dhami inaugurated the Vatsalya Ganga Ashray in Haridwar alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Maharaj. The ceremony was marked by prayers for state prosperity and included tributes to the Ganga River.

Recognizing efforts in social service, CM Dhami lauded Sadhvi Ritambhara for her work with destitute daughters, calling it a beacon of hope and transformation. In a collaborative spirit, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed Dhami's developmental strategies as exemplary, which she hopes to emulate in Delhi's efforts to clean the Yamuna river.