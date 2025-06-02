Left Menu

Sailesh C Mehta: Steering India's Fertiliser Future

Sailesh C Mehta, Managing Director of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp, has been elected the new chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India. With extensive experience, Mehta aims to bridge government, industry, and farmers, promoting balanced and nutrient-efficient fertilisers for sustainable agricultural growth.

Updated: 02-06-2025 15:00 IST
  • India

Sailesh C Mehta, Managing Director of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp, has ascended to the role of chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), succeeding N Suresh Krishnan. This marks a notable leadership transition within the fertiliser industry.

With over 40 years of experience, Mehta has knowledge and expertise, having previously served over five years as the chairman of the FAI's western region. He also leads Mahadhan AgriTech Ltd, a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp (DFPCL).

Mehta expresses his dedication to acting as a liaison among governmental bodies, industries, and farmers, advocating for Indian agriculture on the global stage. Under his leadership, the focus will be on advancing balanced, nutrient-efficient fertilisers to ensure sustainable agricultural development.

