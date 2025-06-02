Left Menu

Transforming Bihar's Agriculture: VKSA Campaign Sparks Hope

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposes the potential for Bihar's agricultural development through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. This campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India by encouraging advanced agricultural technologies and expanding opportunities for farmers across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:12 IST
Transforming Bihar's Agriculture: VKSA Campaign Sparks Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Bihar's potential for agricultural growth during his visit to Motihari, East Champaran district, on Monday. Chouhan stressed the importance of developing agriculture and empowering farmers as part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) initiative.

Chouhan emphasized the VKSA's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant and sustainable India. The campaign encourages the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and aims to accelerate agricultural transformation in Bihar through innovation, infrastructure, and institutional support.

The nationwide initiative seeks to engage farmers through technology dissemination and capacity building, aiming to boost production, reduce costs, and ensure fair prices. Efforts are in place to enhance the production of Bihar's GI-tagged crops, such as jardalu mango and shahi litchi, to ensure better farmer income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025