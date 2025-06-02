Transforming Bihar's Agriculture: VKSA Campaign Sparks Hope
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposes the potential for Bihar's agricultural development through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. This campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India by encouraging advanced agricultural technologies and expanding opportunities for farmers across the state.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Bihar's potential for agricultural growth during his visit to Motihari, East Champaran district, on Monday. Chouhan stressed the importance of developing agriculture and empowering farmers as part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) initiative.
Chouhan emphasized the VKSA's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant and sustainable India. The campaign encourages the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and aims to accelerate agricultural transformation in Bihar through innovation, infrastructure, and institutional support.
The nationwide initiative seeks to engage farmers through technology dissemination and capacity building, aiming to boost production, reduce costs, and ensure fair prices. Efforts are in place to enhance the production of Bihar's GI-tagged crops, such as jardalu mango and shahi litchi, to ensure better farmer income.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Securing Heritage: Odisha's Quest for GI Tag for ‘Palua Ladu’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gandhinagar.
Harnessing Treated Sewage for Sustainable Agriculture in Haryana