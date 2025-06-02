Transforming Bihar's Agriculture: VKSA Campaign Sparks Hope

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Bihar's potential for agricultural growth during his visit to Motihari, East Champaran district, on Monday. Chouhan stressed the importance of developing agriculture and empowering farmers as part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) initiative.

Chouhan emphasized the VKSA's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant and sustainable India. The campaign encourages the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and aims to accelerate agricultural transformation in Bihar through innovation, infrastructure, and institutional support.

The nationwide initiative seeks to engage farmers through technology dissemination and capacity building, aiming to boost production, reduce costs, and ensure fair prices. Efforts are in place to enhance the production of Bihar's GI-tagged crops, such as jardalu mango and shahi litchi, to ensure better farmer income.

(With inputs from agencies.)