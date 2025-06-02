Left Menu

Pakistan's Inflation Surges Beyond Expectations

Pakistan's Consumer Price Index increased by 3.5% in May compared to the previous year, surpassing the Finance Ministry's forecast of 1.5-2% inflation. However, prices fell by 0.3% from the previous month, according to the Statistics Bureau.

Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:13 IST
Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a significant rise of 3.5% this May compared to the same month last year, the nation's Statistics Bureau announced. This increase is notably higher than the Finance Ministry's anticipated inflation range of 1.5% to 2%.

Despite the annual surge, the report showcased a 0.3% decline in prices from April to May, indicating month-to-month fluctuations. This monthly downturn occurs after a 0.3% CPI rise in April year-on-year.

These CPI figures reflect an unpredictable inflation trajectory in Pakistan, challenging the Finance Ministry's earlier projections and suggesting wider implications for the country's economic stability.

