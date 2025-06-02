16 illegal Bangladeshi Nationals apprehended in Delhi's Seemapuri area

In a significant action against illegal immigration, a joint team from the Foreigner Cell and Special Staff of Shahdara District Police apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals from Delhi's Seemapuri area. As per the police, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the movement of illegal immigrants across the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border near the Shaheed Nagar area.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team conducted initial verification and, after confirming the information, formulated an immediate action plan. Based on surveillance and identification by the informer, the joint team intercepted the group as they attempted to enter the Seemapuri area in Delhi. A total of 16 individuals were detained, including four adult males, five adult females, and seven minor children. All were identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without valid documents and were attempting to settle in Delhi illegally.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara District, Prashant Gautam said, "During interrogation, the detainees revealed that they had crossed into India nearly 18 to 19 years ago, driven by poverty and lack of livelihood opportunities in their native villages, located about 40 to 50 kilometres from the India-Bangladesh border." "They claimed to have entered Indian territory during the night without encountering any Border Security Force personnel. After initially settling in the Cooch Behar area of West Bengal, they later travelled by train to Delhi in search of employment. Eventually, they found work in rural areas of Haryana, primarily at brick kilns (locally known as bhatta), where they engaged in brick-making. These remote locations allowed them to remain hidden and avoid detection by authorities. No government agency had conducted any verification during their stay, and kiln owners allegedly employed them without proper documentation due to the availability of cheap labour," the DCP said.

DCP Gautam further mentioned that following their apprehension, legal proceedings were initiated under the Foreigners Act and other applicable laws. "All individuals have been handed over to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of Delhi Police for the deportation process," he said. (ANI)

