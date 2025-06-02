Left Menu

Karnataka government to deploy anti-communal force in coastal districts

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the state government is setting up a new special force to prevent communal violence and ensure law and order in coastal districts like Mangaluru, Udupi, and Karwar.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:05 IST
Karnataka government to deploy anti-communal force in coastal districts
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said the state government is setting up a new special force to prevent communal violence and ensure law and order in coastal districts like Mangaluru, Udupi, and Karwar. Speaking to the media in Tumakuru, Parameshwara said the government has taken the recent murder in Mangaluru very seriously and has already started taking steps to strengthen security.

"A new Anti-Communal Force has been announced, similar to the Anti-Naxal Force," he said. "Orders have been issued and preparations are ongoing. The team will be ready and deployed in 10 to 15 days," he said. This new force will be sent to three coastal districts in the first phase. It will include officers like SPs, Deputy SPs, inspectors, and other staff, selected from different areas. Special training for this force will be provided in Karkala, following the model used for Anti-Naxal teams.

Parameshwara stressed that the force is not aimed at any one community. "Whether Hindu or Muslim, action will be taken only if someone breaks the law," he said. "No one will be spared if they do something wrong." He added that the government is serious about improving law and order and will not allow any more such crimes.

Referring to the recent daylight murder in Koppal, he said that the police have already caught the accused. "These are rare incidents. We are dealing with them firmly. Overall, the law and order situation in Karnataka is good," he said, citing a study by the University of Hyderabad which ranked Karnataka as one of the safer states. "District Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the area after the incident. I had also personally visited the site of an earlier murder," the Home Minister said.

According to Parameshwara, crime in the state has gone down compared to last year, and the government will continue taking strict action to maintain peace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025