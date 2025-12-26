Left Menu

Meenakshi Lekhi Condemns Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Meenakshi Lekhi, a BJP leader and former Union minister, condemned attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, comparing the mindset of perpetrators to that of Mughal invader Babur. She urged unity in India and criticized Congress' stance on the VB-G RAM G Act. Lekhi also commented on India's economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:32 IST
Meenakshi Lekhi Condemns Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
violence
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi expressed outrage over incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. She drew parallels with the mindset of Mughal invader Babur, highlighting persistent challenges.

Addressing reporters in Indore, Lekhi emphasized the need for unity within India and cautioned against any tolerance for invaders' ideology. India's External Affairs Ministry echoed these concerns, noting a staggering 2,900 documented attacks.

Lekhi also criticized the Congress for its opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act and discussed economic aspects, noting rupee depreciation against the dollar but highlighting increased gold reserves, export growth, and a declining inflation rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025