Meenakshi Lekhi Condemns Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

In a strong statement, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi expressed outrage over incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. She drew parallels with the mindset of Mughal invader Babur, highlighting persistent challenges.

Addressing reporters in Indore, Lekhi emphasized the need for unity within India and cautioned against any tolerance for invaders' ideology. India's External Affairs Ministry echoed these concerns, noting a staggering 2,900 documented attacks.

Lekhi also criticized the Congress for its opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act and discussed economic aspects, noting rupee depreciation against the dollar but highlighting increased gold reserves, export growth, and a declining inflation rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)