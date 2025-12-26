Spiritual Leader and Pro-Hindu Activists Demand Action Over Bangladesh Atrocities

In a fervent call to action, spiritual leader Lokesh Muni on Friday urged the Indian government to respond decisively to the violent killings of two Hindus in Bangladesh, citing the incident as intolerable. Muni's comments highlight the escalating tensions over religious violence in the region.

Concurrently, Kolkata witnessed significant protests as 12 pro-Hindu activists were detained for demonstrating outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The protesters, who received bail shortly after, had gathered to condemn the dire situation faced by minorities in Bangladesh, led by prominent BJP figure Suvendu Adhikari, who warned of escalating protests if demands are unmet.

Adding to the religious discourse, a Ram Katha event is scheduled from January 17th to 25th at Bharat Mandapam, with noted storytellers like Morari Bapu on board, supported by an organizing committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind and actively backed by Delhi's Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta.

