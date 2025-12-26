Left Menu

Spiritual Leader and Pro-Hindu Activists Demand Action Over Bangladesh Atrocities

Spiritual leader Lokesh Muni calls for a strong response from India following the murder of two Hindus in Bangladesh. The event sees protests in Kolkata by pro-Hindu activists, including BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, demanding the cessation of violence against Bangladeshi Hindus. Meanwhile, a Ram Katha event is announced to promote religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:56 IST
Spiritual Leader and Pro-Hindu Activists Demand Action Over Bangladesh Atrocities
Spiritual leader Lokesh Muni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call to action, spiritual leader Lokesh Muni on Friday urged the Indian government to respond decisively to the violent killings of two Hindus in Bangladesh, citing the incident as intolerable. Muni's comments highlight the escalating tensions over religious violence in the region.

Concurrently, Kolkata witnessed significant protests as 12 pro-Hindu activists were detained for demonstrating outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The protesters, who received bail shortly after, had gathered to condemn the dire situation faced by minorities in Bangladesh, led by prominent BJP figure Suvendu Adhikari, who warned of escalating protests if demands are unmet.

Adding to the religious discourse, a Ram Katha event is scheduled from January 17th to 25th at Bharat Mandapam, with noted storytellers like Morari Bapu on board, supported by an organizing committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind and actively backed by Delhi's Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025