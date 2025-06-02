MP CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development works worth Rs 33.88 crore in Pachmarhi tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Pachmarhi on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 33.88 crores. According to an official release, CM Yadav will inaugurate five development projects worth Rs 12.49 crore for the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and lay the foundation stone for six projects valued at Rs 21.39 crore.

The development projects include a newly constructed Pink Toilet Lounge facility at Jatashankar and Pandav Caves, built under the Women Empowerment initiative at a cost of Rs 19 lakh and a pathway development project along both sides of the roads in the Jaistambh area worth Rs 10 crore. Similarly, a water pipeline and pump house facility connecting Dhoopgarh for improved water supply, the beautification of the Pachmarhi entrance gate, developed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, and the renovated kitchen, restaurant, and newly constructed swimming pool at Satpura Retreat, a tourism facility, developed at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore. Additionally, the projects whose foundation stones will be laid include work on developing security and facilities for tourists at Handi Khoh, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.98 crore under the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department. Similarly, the other projects are basic infrastructure development at tourist locations within Satpura Tiger Reserve costing Rs 2.13 crore, installation of an RO water supply plant with glass bottles as part of a plastic-free Pachmarhi initiative worth Rs 34 lakh, conversion of Hilltop Bungalow into a homestay, totaling Rs 6.70 crore, development of a community center under the MICE scheme at Rs 9.90 crore, and the establishment of a central nursery at Glen View worth Rs 34 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also chair a cabinet meeting at Pachmarhi on June 3, which will be dedicated to the memory of Raja Bhabhut Singh, a symbol of the tribal community's bravery and valour, and his historical role will be remembered during the meeting. (ANI)

