US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after Trump's steel tariff threat

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after President Donald Trump revealed plans to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, fueling more uncertainty around U.S. trade policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.1 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 42199.94. The S&P 500 fell 15.0 points, or 0.25%, to 5896.68​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.7 points, or 0.27%, to 19063.06.

