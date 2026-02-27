Clinton Testimonies Ignite Political Firestorm over Epstein Ties

In a historic and politically charged session, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton testified before U.S. House lawmakers in New York regarding their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The depositions were held in Chappaqua, marking the first time a former U.S. president has been summoned to testify before Congress.

The proceedings concentrated on Epstein's criminal activities and connections to the Clintons, with Hillary denying any knowledge of his crimes. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are particularly keen to examine Bill Clinton's involvement, leveraging photos from the Department of Justice's recent release of Epstein files.

While Democrats have called for transparency, urging President Trump to also testify, the Clintons defended their positions. Hillary emphasized her work in addressing sex trafficking globally, and both Clintons have denied wrongdoing. The bipartisan investigative effort continues to raise questions about Epstein's influence and associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)