Clinton Testimonies Ignite Political Firestorm over Epstein Ties

Hillary and Bill Clinton testify before Congress regarding their connections to Jeffrey Epstein amidst partisan tension. The testimonies mark a historic first for a former president. The depositions focus on Epstein's ties and past criminal activities, with Republicans eager to scrutinize the Clintons further, prompting calls for President Trump to testify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:14 IST
In a historic and politically charged session, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton testified before U.S. House lawmakers in New York regarding their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The depositions were held in Chappaqua, marking the first time a former U.S. president has been summoned to testify before Congress.

The proceedings concentrated on Epstein's criminal activities and connections to the Clintons, with Hillary denying any knowledge of his crimes. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are particularly keen to examine Bill Clinton's involvement, leveraging photos from the Department of Justice's recent release of Epstein files.

While Democrats have called for transparency, urging President Trump to also testify, the Clintons defended their positions. Hillary emphasized her work in addressing sex trafficking globally, and both Clintons have denied wrongdoing. The bipartisan investigative effort continues to raise questions about Epstein's influence and associations.

