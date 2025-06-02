IndiGo flight suffers bird strike, makes emergency landing at Ranchi airport

An IndiGo flight en route from Patna to Ranchi on Monday made an emergency landing after suffering a bird hit during its approach to Birsa Munda Airport in Jharkhand. All passengers on board are safe as the plane landed safely at the airport, and the operations at the airport remain normal. Speaking with ANI, Birsa Munda Airport Director RR Mourya said, "The incident occurred while the aircraft was making an inbound turn to land, approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles from the airport at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet".

"A bird was reported to have hit the aircraft, which was suspected to be a large bird, possibly a vulture. Following the report, an emergency landing was requested," Mourya added. The aircraft landed safely at 13:14 Hours and is currently grounded pending further clearance. Airport authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and that standard safety protocols were followed.

An IndiGo flight from Raipur to Delhi experienced turbulence due to a duststorm, prompting the pilot to climb up again when the aircraft was about to touch down at Delhi airport. Flight 6E 6313 landed safely at Delhi airport after making many circles in the air. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The pilot announced that the wind speed was upto 80 km/hrs, and he discontinued the approach and climbed back till the weather cleared. On Saturday, IndiGo announced that the airline will offer exclusive daily direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur (Jalandhar).

This new route will make the town in Jalandhar, Punjab, IndiGo's 92nd domestic station and 133rd overall destination. Effective July 02, 2025, this new route will offer convenient flights between the two cities. These flights have been strategically introduced to cater to the needs of both business and leisure customers, providing them with convenient travel options.

This new direct connection will give Punjab's agricultural and industrial sectors easier access to Mumbai's major ports, boosting trade opportunities. It will also help local businesses tap into national and international markets, create jobs, and strengthen economic and cultural ties between northern and western India. (ANI)

