SC refuses to interfere with demolition notices to properties in Batla House

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the demolition notices issued to the property owners at Batla House in Jamia Nagar and asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate authorities. A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma denied any interim stay on the demolition notices and posted the matter for hearing in July.

The residents sought a stay on the eviction and demolition. The petition was filed by Sultana Shaheen and 39 others who own properties in Batla House, saying that a 15-day eviction/demolition notice was pasted on their properties on May 27.

"This was done after the Supreme Court's order of May 7, directing the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish illegal properties in the Batla House area," said the petition filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed. The petition said that the action was wrong because they were never made a party to that case and were denied the opportunity to present their case.

"They are genuine residents and property owners of Khasra Nos. 271 and 279, Batla House, who have now received 15-day eviction/demolition notices on May 27, 2025, according to the Court's order on May 7, 2025, without being made parties to the writ petition or being granted an opportunity of being heard," the plea added. The petition said that any blanket demolition drive initiated without affording affected residents an adequate and meaningful opportunity of being heard would amount to a gross infraction of the principles of natural justice and a direct violation of fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14, 19(1)(e), and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The petition further stated that "the group of affected residents whose homes fall within the area now sought to be demolished on the purported ground of being outside the PM-UDAY Scheme coverage, despite having valid title documents, proof of continuous possession before 2014, and eligibility under the Recognition of Property Rights Act, 2019." PM-UDAY is a scheme aimed at conferring or recognising property rights to residents of notified unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Seeking a stay on the demolition order, the petitioners challenged the assertion that these properties are encroachments on public land. "The authorities have failed to distinguish between unregularised encroachments and bona fide allottees, GPA holders, or regularisation applicants, thus resulting in gross arbitrariness," submitted the petition.

The petitioners further sought direction to restrain the authorities from taking any coercive steps, including sealing, demolition or disconnection of utilities, against their properties without verifying their eligibility under PM-UDAY or without complying with principles of natural justice. (ANI)

