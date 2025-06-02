J-K DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha and upcoming events

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, on Monday, chaired a joint meeting with officers from the Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Eid-Ul-Adha and other upcoming events. At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the chair regarding the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025 and the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha, emphasising the significance of effective coordination among the various forces.

According to a release, during the meeting, J-K DGP issued directions for implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also emphasised the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the participants. He also directed the field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem, ensuring robust security arrangements for the upcoming events. DGP instructed the officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the yatra routes. He also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilising advanced technologies and real-time monitoring.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure the highest level of preparedness and coordination for the smooth and successful conduct of all the events. The meeting was attended by Spl. DGP Coord. S.J.M Gillani-IPS, ADGP Armed, Anand Jain-IPS, IGP Kashmir, IGP POS PHQ J&K, IG CRPF Srinagar, IG CRPF KOS, IG BSF, all range DIsG of Kashmir Zone, DIG Pers, DIG Traffic Kashmir, DIG IR Kashmir, DIG AP Kashmir, DIG SSB, DIG ITBP, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone and other senior officers.

Shri Amarnathji Yatra is scheduled from July 3 to August 9. As the sacred yatra approaches, coordination between departments, early security deployments, and structured logistical planning are being emphasised to ensure the safe passage and spiritual experience of every pilgrim heading to Baba Barfani's darshan. The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. This year, the festival is likely to be celebrated on June 7.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

