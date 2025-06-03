Left Menu

Assam: Ambubachi Mela 2025 to be held from June 22-26; nearly 10 lakh pilgrims expected

"... The event will happen from June 22 to 26. The main doors of Kamakhya temple will stay closed... After it opens, nearly 20 lakh devotees will visit... I held a meeting with 24 line departments in Guwahati today to discuss the preparations for one of the biggest spiritual events.... We keep a budget of Rs 5.4 crores..." Minister Dass told ANI.

Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Ambubachi Mela 2025, one of the most important festivals of the Kamakhya Temple in Assam, will be held from June 22 to 26. The annual event commemorates the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and attracts devotees from across the country. Speaking about the preparations, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that nearly 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit this year. He also said a meeting was held on Monday in Guwahati with 24 line departments to plan the arrangements for the large-scale spiritual event.

"... The event will happen from June 22 to 26. The main doors of Kamakhya temple will stay closed... After it opens, nearly 20 lakh devotees will visit... I held a meeting with 24 line departments in Guwahati today to discuss the preparations for one of the biggest spiritual events.... We keep a budget of Rs 5.4 crores..." Minister Dass told ANI.

He said, "On behalf of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, I request all devotees to visit, we have invited everyone to special spiritual rituals as well... We are making an effort to make a new cell of voluntary non-political organisations that will interact with devotees... If the weather stays pleasant, over 10 lakh devotees will be visiting." The Kamakhya temple, situated 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the largest Shakti shrines in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus, as per the government of Assam website.

Ambubachi Mela is one of the major festivals of this temple. The festival is held every year to commemorate the yearly menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya. Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul. Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

