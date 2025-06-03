CM Devendra Fadnavis directs all departments to prepare vision document for 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047'

Maharashtra Government's Planning Department has issued a resolution for all its departments, directing them to prepare a vision document for the subject "Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document." This will be on the lines of the Union Government's scheme of Viksit Bharat 2047 as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set a 150-day time period from May 6 to October 2, to prepare the document, which will primarily focus on a phase-wise vision. The first phase includes a long-term vision or plan for developed Maharashtra by 2047.

The midterm phase includes vision or plans to prepare a plan for Maharashtra 2035, when state will complete its 75 years of its foundation. The third phase includes short term plan to prepare a vision document for October 2029, when the present government will complete its five years term.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam where he said that all the states should work together to make India a developed country and achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Prime Minister Modi said that we should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and only then would we be able to make the country a Viksit Bharat.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors, representing 24 states and seven Union Territories. This year, the theme for the meeting was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Prime Minister also asked NITI Aayog to study the suggestions of States and UTs made during the meeting. He said the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog is a milestone of its 10 years of journey which defines and outlines the vision for 2047.

PM Modi observed that the Governing Council Meetings have helped in nation building and it has emerged as a platform for joint action and shared aspirations. He expressed confidence that India is progressing on the path to fulfil the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047 through the power of cooperative federalism. (ANI)

