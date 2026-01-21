Left Menu

'Viksit Bharat 2047': A Vision for Village-Led Transformation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticized Congress for opposing the development-focused 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative, attributing their stance to dynastic politics. He outlined the BJP's emphasis on rural development, transparent governance, and technology to transform India's villages into the nation's growth engines. The initiative promises employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal, has accused the Congress party of hindering progress towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047', a vision for India's development rooted in rural transformation.

Speaking at a press event in Dibrugarh, Sonowal highlighted the differences between Congress's historically dynastic politics and the BJP's focus on empowerment and transparency.

He elaborated on the BJP's approach, which includes employment guarantees, water security, and digital governance, all aimed at mitigating rural poverty and boosting national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

