Left Menu

Indian Businesses Win Prestigious British Safety Council International Safety Awards

British Safety Council recognised 443 Indian companies as winners of its prestigious annual International Safety Awards for 2025, at a gala celebratory dinner yesterday at Hotel JW Marriott at Sahar in Mumbai. Of the winners, 117 Indian organisations were awarded a Distinction, 199 organisations were awarded a Merit, and 127 organisations achieved a Pass.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:46 IST
Indian Businesses Win Prestigious British Safety Council International Safety Awards
  • Country:
  • India

Indian businesses scored well on safety this year, receiving a highly prized accolade for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing. British Safety Council recognised 443 Indian companies as winners of its prestigious annual International Safety Awards for 2025, at a gala celebratory dinner yesterday at Hotel JW Marriott at Sahar in Mumbai. Of the winners, 117 Indian organisations were awarded a Distinction, 199 organisations were awarded a Merit, and 127 organisations achieved a Pass. The winners span numerous sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, and power and utility sectors. Now in their 67th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations worldwide. During the previous calendar year, they have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme's independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work. In 2025, 789 organisations won an International Safety Award. Winners were drawn from 45 countries worldwide. 212 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 371 were awarded a Merit, and 206 achieved a Pass. The complete list of winners can be seen here. Announcing the winners, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said, "Sincerest congratulations to all organisations, individuals, and teams that have won a prestigious International Safety Award. Our winners have clearly made substantial and ongoing efforts to protect and improve the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in their organisations. All the winners and those who were shortlisted have gone the extra mile to dedicate additional time, resources, and commitment to ensuring their work, teams, and workplaces remained healthy and safe during 2024. I would also like to thank all the organisations who took the time to apply for these awards and our panel of judges who volunteered to adjudicate them." British Safety Council's vision is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work, anywhere in the world. Sharing the winners' awards and achievements can inspire other employers everywhere to follow their lead and give workers' health, safety, and wellbeing the priority it deserves. The gala dinner event is an opportunity to celebrate the success of all the winners of the International Safety Awards as it fosters a sense of community and empowers others, creating the momentum that attracts more success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025