Dhir & Dhir Associates to Host the 5th Edition of India’s First Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG

Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment, Government of Delhi - NCT, will grace the event as the Chief Guest Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm, is proud to announce the 5th Edition of India's First Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG (Environment, Social & Governance), officially registered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the World Environment Day 2025 celebrations.

Since 2021, Dhir & Dhir Associates has led from the front by establishing India's first dedicated ESG Practice Desk, guiding top corporations through ESG compliance, regulatory disclosures, stakeholder governance, and sustainable legal structuring. The firm's ESG Desk has emerged as a hub for cross-disciplinary advisory in a space where law, ethics and environment converge.

Now in its fifth year, the Legal Marathon continues to serve as a premier platform where law, sustainability, and youth leadership converge. Since its inception, this youth initiative has grown in scale and impact, becoming a catalyst for ESG dialogue across law schools, firms, and institutions.

"This ESG Research Lab is part of our long-term investment in the next generation of legal professionals," said Poonam Bisht, CEO, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The 2025 theme, "Ending Plastic Pollution Globally," reflects the urgency of systemic legal and business responses to one of the world's most dangerous environmental crises. The Marathon aims to empower young legal minds to explore the legal infrastructure, policy shifts, and corporate responsibilities needed to address plastic waste at scale.

This year's Marathon will unfold across three days: June 3rd 2025 – Inaugural Ceremony – Register via https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qr7h567mRuG7xqFnwijjdA June 4th & 5th 2025 – 24-Hour ESG Virtual Research Marathon June 5th 2025 – Closing Ceremony on World Environment Day This year, the initiative received an enthusiastic response with interest from more than 1500 students from more than 100 law schools across the country. From these, 100 students have been selected for the 24-hour ESG Research Lab.

This immersive experience will encompass a diverse range of research activities, including Case Laws Indexing, UN SDGs – Best Practices, Company Review, and Article Writing. The top 30 submissions will earn three-month internships with the ESG Practice Desk of Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The Inaugural Ceremony on June 3rd will be attended by prominent ESG leaders from the legal, corporate, and investment ecosystems. Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment, Government of Delhi - NCT, will grace the event as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour would be Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd.

The featured industry panel will include; Mr. Amber Gupta, SVP- Head Legal, National Stock Exchange (NSE) Mr. Panduranga Acharya, General Counsel, Zepto Ms. Stuti Mishra, Asia Climate Correspondent, The Independent Ms. Celia Lambert-Alcantara, Director-Head of ESG Compliance, Crédit Agricole CIB Also gracing the Inaugural Ceremony will be Alok Dhir, Founder & Managing Partner, and Sonal Verma, Partner – ESG & Global Leader (Markets & Strategy), Dhir & Dhir Associates.

This year a panel discussion on Environment would be done with winners of the past editions of the ESG Research Lab.

Alok Dhir: "We need to start treating environmental degradation as the core challenge of our time. The legal system and regulatory framework has immense power to shape the narrative—whether it's holding corporations accountable or enabling sustainable growth. We hope this Marathon sparks lasting curiosity, clarity, and commitment among young legal minds." Sonal Verma: "ESG is not a compliance checklist - it's a mindset shift. Through this Marathon, we are equipping future lawyers to understand the legal, regulatory, and strategic dimensions of sustainability. The impact they make will not be in the distant future - it starts now." The Closing Ceremony on June 5th, aligned with World Environment Day, will celebrate the contributions of participating students, recognize the top 30 researchers, and bring together the community to reflect on how law can accelerate global efforts to end plastic pollution.

In alignment with our continued commitment to environmental responsibility, this year's virtual inaugural ceremony's carbon footprint is offset through our collaboration with Grow Billion Trees, our Net Zero Partner. The Official Magazine Partner for the event is Lex Witness – India's 1st Magazine on Legal & Corporate Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)