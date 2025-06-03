Murae Organisor board to consider bonus issue, dividend payout next week

Pharmaceuticals company Murae Organisor on Tuesday said its board will meet on June 13 to consider a bonus issue of equity shares and dividend payment for 2024-25. The Ahmedabad-based firm in an exchange filing stated that the board will also consider strategic business expansion proposals, including capital deployment for proposed and ongoing projects in the agro and distillery sectors.

Murae Organisor is expanding into the agro-industrial sector by planning to acquire agricultural land in Kutch, Gujarat, to cultivate high-quality pomegranates. It looks to invest around Rs 25 crore in the agri-venture to cultivate pomegranates and set up a distillery facility.

''A meeting of the Board of directors is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2025, to consider and approve, bonus issue of equity shares to the shareholders of the company...declaration of dividend of up to 100 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025,'' the filing said.

The company has also fixed June 11 as the record date for the 1:2 stock split.

Murae Organisor reported Rs 854.82 crore revenue in FY2025, while its net profit surged to Rs 7.52 crore.

