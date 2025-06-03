Left Menu

ECI Launches Real-Time Voter Turnout Tracker with New App

The Election Commission of India introduces a technology-driven system to enhance real-time reporting of voter turnout during elections. The Voter Turnout Ratio (VTR) integrates with the ECINET app, enabling timely updates by Presiding Officers and reducing traditional reporting delays, ahead of the Bihar elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday that it will implement a new technology-driven system aimed at providing more timely and accurate updates on voter turnout trends.

The initiative, known as the Voter Turnout Ratio (VTR), will be incorporated into the ECINET app. This will allow Presiding Officers (PROs) at each polling station to input voter turnout data every two hours throughout polling day, streamlining the process and reducing delays.

Despite this improvement, the legal obligation for Presiding Officers to submit the official account of votes remains unchanged. The updated VTR App is expected to be fully integrated in time for the Bihar elections, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

