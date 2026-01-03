ECI Extends Deadline for Public Suggestions on New ECINet App Ahead of Launch

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited all citizens to download the newly developed ECINet App and contribute their feedback through the “Submit a Suggestion” feature. The Commission has extended the deadline for submitting suggestions until January 10, 2026, providing citizens additional time to help shape one of its most ambitious digital reforms.

A Unified App for All Election-Related Services

The ECINet App represents a major technological leap for the ECI. Designed as a single, integrated platform, the app merges nearly 40 previously separate applications and portals—including the Voter Helpline App (VHA), cVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends (Voter Turnout App), and Know Your Candidate (KYC).This unified interface aims to simplify access to election services for millions of voters and make election-related information more transparent and timely.

Enhanced Features in the Trial Version

The trial version of ECINet, already tested during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and subsequent bye-elections, introduced multiple enhancements:

Improved voter services through a single digital gateway

Quicker access to polling percentage trends, improving understanding of voter turnout in near real-time

Faster publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of poll closure, drastically reducing the earlier weeks- or months-long timeline

These advancements are expected to improve electoral transparency and operational efficiency.

Continuous Improvement Based on Stakeholder Feedback

The platform is undergoing regular refinement based on insights from Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), election observers, and other field officials.Public suggestions now form a critical part of this feedback ecosystem. All inputs received until January 10 will be systematically reviewed, with relevant updates incorporated to make the platform more intuitive and user-friendly.

Leadership and Development Timeline

The development of the ECINet App began soon after it was officially announced on May 4, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.The Commission has confirmed that the full-scale version of the ECINet platform will be formally launched later this month, marking a new chapter in India’s digital electoral services.

Availability

The ECINet App is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, enabling seamless access across devices for users nationwide.