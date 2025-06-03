Indian Air Force Trumps in Skies: A Breakdown of PAF Defeat

The Indian Air Force has reported significant achievements against the Pakistan Air Force in a recent skirmish, claiming destruction of six fighter jets, two high-value aircraft, and over 10 unmanned combat aerial vehicles. The conflict arose from actions retaliating against terrorist threats.

Insiders from the Indian Air Force operations informed ANI that six Pakistani Air Force fighters were downed during aerial operations. A major aerial asset, either electronic countermeasure or early warning aircraft, was neutralized by the Sudarshan, exhibiting impressive range capabilities.

India's strategic strikes at Pakistan's Bholari airbase resulted in additional losses for the Pakistani forces, including another Swedish-origin surveillance aircraft. Despite evidence of further aircraft damage, Pakistani authorities remain reticent about debris recovery.

Furthermore, Indian radars detected and engaged multiple Pakistani jets, witnessing the disappearance upon successful engagement by Indian defenses. Notably, a C-130 transport aircraft was lost amid a drone strike in Pakistani territory.

Air-launched cruise missiles were primarily used, with some fighter jets like the Rafale and Su-30 scoring critical hits on Chinese drones, significantly impacting Pakistan's aerial capabilities. The Indian Air Force anticipates further validations as data from these operations is analyzed comprehensively.

Hostilities commenced on the night of May 6, following repeated incursions related to terrorist activity emanating from Pakistan. By May 10, requests for ceasefire emerged from Islamabad, citing the unsustainable damage inflicted by Indian aerial offensives.

