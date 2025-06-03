Chipmakers Lead Stock Market Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. stock indexes experienced an upswing on Tuesday, driven largely by gains in Nvidia and other chipmakers, as investors awaited the outcome of potential trade negotiations between the United States and various partners, including China. Concerns regarding Washington's tariff strategies remained at the forefront.

Recently, President Donald Trump accused China of not adhering to an agreement concerning tariff reductions, adding volatility to the markets. In response, the Trump administration proposed a best and final offer deadline on trade deals, seeking to expedite discussions.

Markets displayed a mix of results with tech stocks, like Nvidia, leading the charge against the backdrop of diminished trade tensions. In contrast, communication services faced declines. Furthermore, labor market data and upcoming monthly jobs reports continue to play a significant role in shaping economic projections.