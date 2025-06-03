Left Menu

UK Stocks Rise as Defence and Energy Lead Gains Amidst Global Trade Tensions

UK's FTSE 100 slightly gained on Tuesday due to rising defence and energy stocks. Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged significant defence spending boosts, leading to a surge in aerospace and defence stocks. However, industrial and precious metals miners fell amid global trade tensions and OECD's lowered growth forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:45 IST
UK Stocks Rise as Defence and Energy Lead Gains Amidst Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, bolstered by gains in defence and energy stocks. The slight rise comes after the government announced a substantial increase in defence spending, propelling aerospace and defence shares to peak levels.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement of the largest post-Cold War defence budget increase sent the sub-index soaring 2.5%, while oil giants Shell and BP saw shares lift alongside climbing crude prices. A backdrop of U.S. trade tensions looms, following President Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminium.

Challenges persist as industrial and precious metal miners dropped over 1% amid falling copper and gold prices. The OECD revised its global economic growth outlook downward, citing intensified impacts of the trade war on the U.S. economy. Investors remain wary of fiscal strategies ahead of Rachel Reeves' financial roadmap presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025