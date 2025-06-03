Left Menu

Modi's Green Vision: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2025' Takes Root

Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2025' campaign on June 5, involving key state leaders, to plant trees and combat land degradation along the Aravalli range. This initiative aims to restore ecosystems and enhance groundwater recharge, marking a significant environmental effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the nation's latest environmental endeavor, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2025,' by planting trees at Mahavir Jayanti Park on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. Chief Ministers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will participate from their respective states as part of this significant campaign.

Government sources have revealed to ANI that 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' has evolved into a major public movement with the Environment Ministry citing the planting of 109 crore trees to date. Originally launched by the Prime Minister on June 5, 2024, this campaign continues to expand with the 2025 initiative and the ambitious Aravalli Green Wall Project.

The towering 700 km Aravalli range, spanning across Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana, hosts a rich diversity of 29 districts, four tiger reserves, and 22 wildlife sanctuaries. The Aravalli Green Wall Project aims to combat land degradation and desertification by establishing a verdant buffer zone, restoring ecosystems, enhancing groundwater, and promoting sustainable land use within these critical habitats.

