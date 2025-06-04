Left Menu

Balancing Green Energy and Traditional Livelihoods in Taiwan

Taiwan's push for renewable energy, featuring wind farms along its western coast, aims to combat climate change. However, local fishermen and farmers face disruptions, experiencing declines in catches and pollution. The government stresses improved communication for harmonious development with renewable energy while considering community livelihoods.

Taiwan is ambitiously striving for greener, renewable energy solutions to combat global climate change. The country's vision prominently features extensive wind farms along its breezy western coast. Yet, this environmental shift has disrupted the lives of local fishermen, who have long relied on the waters of the Taiwan Strait.

Veteran fisherman Lee Ping-shun, who works near Yunlin County, voices concerns over the impact of these renewable projects. The difficulty in accessing traditional fishing waters and declining fish stocks are central issues, pointing to a need for better governmental communication and compensation mechanisms.

Koo Xian-shuen, head of Yunmeng Wind Power, acknowledges previous shortcomings in community dialogue and pledges to address future concerns. The Taiwan Energy Administration emphasizes the importance of harmonious development, aiming to balance new energy initiatives with local livelihoods.

