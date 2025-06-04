Global Alarm: China's Critical Minerals Stranglehold Threatens Automotive Production

Automakers across the globe voiced their worries on Tuesday as China's restrictions on rare earth mineral exports cause potential production delays. Among those affected are German automakers, who warn that the limitations pose a threat to local economies.

China's April decision to halt exports of several essential minerals has disrupted key supply chains critical to automakers, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors worldwide. Analysts view this as part of China's strategy in its trade battle with the United States.

Amid international anxiety, the suspension is a significant topic for discussions between Trump and Xi. As global leaders and industry executives from countries like India and Japan scramble for solutions, the need for alternative resources becomes more pressing.

