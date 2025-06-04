Global Alarm: China's Grip on Critical Minerals Threatens Auto Production Worldwide

Alarm is spreading rapidly as global automakers, including those in Germany and India, voice concerns over China's rare earth mineral export restrictions. These measures threaten to halt production and disrupt supply chains crucial to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, and military contractors worldwide.

The export curbs are part of China's strategic trade positioning in its ongoing economic conflict with the United States. The U.S. government, aware of the leverage China holds, is closely monitoring the situation as talks between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are anticipated, focusing heavily on these critical minerals.

Industry stakeholders, including international diplomats and executives, are urgently engaging with Chinese officials to expedite export approvals as global supply chains face looming disruptions. Meanwhile, countries and companies are scrambling to find alternative sources to mitigate the impact of these restrictions.