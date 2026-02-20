India Joins US-Led 'Pax Silica' to Strengthen AI Supply Chain

India has officially joined 'Pax Silica', a US-led strategic alliance committed to building a robust supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. The move, announced at the AI Impact Summit, aims to reduce dependence on China for rare earth minerals.

US Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg highlighted the risks of over-concentrated supply chains and economic coercion. Though he didn't explicitly name China, it's clear the focus is on countering China's dominance in rare earth exports.

Welcoming India's entry, US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasized the potential for expanded US-India tech cooperation, which will foster AI innovations. The Pax Silica alliance aims to establish a durable economic order and drive AI-powered prosperity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)