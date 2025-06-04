US Doubles Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Amidst Global Trade Tensions

The United States has heightened its global trade dispute by increasing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%, from the previous 25%, under an executive proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. The change, effective as of Wednesday, is part of an intensified effort to leverage negotiations with key trading partners.

Notably, Britain remains the only exception due to a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S., preserving its previous tariff rates. However, major exporters like Canada and Mexico are significantly impacted, with both countries engaging in urgent negotiations to mitigate these heightened trade barriers.

As trading partners rush to present optimal trade proposals, the pressure mounts with the July deadline for the next phase of tariff implementations. While talks continue, the economic repercussions of these elevated tariffs are beginning to ripple through international and domestic markets with particular volatility noted in the aluminum sector.

