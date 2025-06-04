Transforming Agriculture: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 Empowers Farmers in Doda

In a significant push towards agricultural innovation and farmer empowerment, the Department of Agriculture in Doda organized an elaborate farmer awareness program at Bhalara Bhaderwah. This event was part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025, where approximately 200 farmers explored breakthroughs in technology and governmental agricultural schemes. The session saw Arvinder Singh, Director of Agriculture, Jammu, attending as the chief guest, demonstrating the sector's commitment to revitalization as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative chiefly concentrates on equipping farmers with essential knowledge and resources. It is designed to boost productivity levels while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. As Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer Bhaderwah Aamir Rafiqi noted, the focus remains steadfast on making Indian agriculture a competitive force globally.

Prime Minister Modi's vision for a fully developed India by 2047 hinges significantly on transformative changes in agriculture. The campaign is not merely about awareness; it seeks to implement tangible improvements on the ground. Arvinder Singh emphasized the necessity of farmer-centric policies, spotlighting efforts towards scientific advancements, resource optimization, and direct benefit access to farmers.

Arvinder Singh reiterated that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 transcends being a mere campaign; it embodies a mission of transformation through strategic agricultural interventions. He encouraged proactive farmer engagement with government departments to embrace sustainable techniques and leverage the available schemes and subsidies.

The platform also provided farmers the opportunity to share their plights, such as irregular rainfall and issues related to soil and seed quality. The scientists from Krishi Vighyan Kendra Doda offered crucial insights into natural farming techniques, pest management, soil health, and various government initiatives, providing a comprehensive support system for the farmers.

Farmers like Sashi Kumar and Ravi from Bhaderwah expressed their contentment with the personalized guidance received during the program, highlighting the newfound understanding of government schemes and sustainable farming methods.

