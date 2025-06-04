Kerala Intensifies COVID-19 Measures Amid Rising Cases

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kerala, the state health department has issued comprehensive guidelines for hospitals and health workers to follow. This includes the directive for both government and private hospitals to conduct mock drills, supported by an online platform via a Google Form.

The department emphasized adherence to the revised ABC Guidelines 03, introduced in June 2023, which outline protocols for treating patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza. Key red flags like breathlessness and chest pain, especially in children showing signs like somnolence and respiratory distress, warrant urgent attention.

The health department has underscored the importance of mask usage among high-risk individuals, particularly the elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious health conditions. Additionally, those experiencing symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath should wear masks in crowded areas to mitigate the risk of spreading infections.

In terms of testing, all hospitalized patients with symptoms of ILI, ARI, or SARI should undergo COVID-19 testing, starting with a Rapid Antigen Test followed by an RT-PCR if necessary. Stipulations are set for separate wards for COVID-19 and influenza cases to reduce cross-infection risks.

The department also highlighted the necessity to utilize RT-PCR facilities extensively across districts. Hospitals have been urged to ensure the availability of critical resources, including Oxygen supplies and personal protective equipment. These measures come amidst fluctuating pandemic conditions, aiming to reinforce public health infrastructure and safety protocols. (ANI)