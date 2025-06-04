Bhopal Group Calls for Eco-Friendly Eid: Clay Goats for Bakrid Sacrifice

In a bid to foster environmental responsibility, a Bhopal-based Hindu organization, Sanskriti Bachao Manch, has urged the Muslim community to adopt eco-friendly practices during the Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid. The group has suggested using clay-made goats for symbolic sacrifices, echoing methods used in eco-conscious celebrations of Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Utsav.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the organization's convener, highlighted their efforts over the past four years in crafting clay goats, priced at Rs 1000 each, for the upcoming festival. He stressed the importance of eco-friendly practices, citing wasted water during traditional sacrifices as a significant concern and urging communal efforts across all religious groups in India.

Tiwari elaborated on previous successful examples of eco-friendly celebrations, like using cow dung cakes for Holika Dahan and clay idols for Diwali and Ganesh festivals, advocating for societal responsibility. He dismissed controversy, ensuring the focus is on positive change and adherence to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.