Barclays Ups S&P 500 Target Amid Calming Trade Tensions

On Wednesday, Barclays announced an upward revision of its year-end price target for the S&P 500 index, raising it to 6,050 from its previous forecast of 5,900. This adjustment comes as the brokerage sees diminishing trade uncertainties and anticipates a return to normalized earnings growth by 2026.

Despite the persistent tariff pressures affecting profits, Barclays has decided to maintain its earnings per share forecast for 2025 at $262. Additionally, they have unveiled an ambitious new target for the S&P 500 in 2026, setting it at 6,700.

The brokerage's outlook reflects a cautiously optimistic view of the market's potential amid ongoing global trade dynamics.