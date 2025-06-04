Left Menu

Barclays Ups S&P 500 Target Amid Calming Trade Tensions

Barclays revised its S&P 500 year-end target to 6,050, citing reduced trade tensions and expected earnings growth by 2026. While keeping its 2025 earnings forecast intact at $262 per share, the brokerage introduced a new 2026 target for the index at 6,700 despite existing trade tariffs.

Updated: 04-06-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:59 IST
On Wednesday, Barclays announced an upward revision of its year-end price target for the S&P 500 index, raising it to 6,050 from its previous forecast of 5,900. This adjustment comes as the brokerage sees diminishing trade uncertainties and anticipates a return to normalized earnings growth by 2026.

Despite the persistent tariff pressures affecting profits, Barclays has decided to maintain its earnings per share forecast for 2025 at $262. Additionally, they have unveiled an ambitious new target for the S&P 500 in 2026, setting it at 6,700.

The brokerage's outlook reflects a cautiously optimistic view of the market's potential amid ongoing global trade dynamics.

