Sesena's Resurgence: From Ghost Town to Bustling Community

Sesena, once notorious as a 'ghost town' after Spain's property crash in 2008, is experiencing a revival. Housing demand outpaces supply, drawing middle-class families priced out of Madrid. The development's history of speculative failure is giving way to new growth, with prospective projects promising economic expansion.

Once labeled a 'ghost town' during Spain's 2008 property collapse, Sesena is witnessing a remarkable revival. Located just south of Madrid, this development now attracts middle-class families seeking affordable housing away from the capital's soaring prices.

With property demand surging, estate agent Segis Gomez reports a waiting list for homes as prices rebound to pre-crisis levels. The revival is part of a broader trend in Spain's housing market, where the government's struggle with urban expansion, planning laws, and immigration challenges persist.

Future prospects for Sesena look promising, with plans for a new logistics park and housing development aimed at fostering local employment and community growth. These efforts reflect lessons learned from past failures, ensuring that Sesena's resurgence is sustainable and well-planned.

