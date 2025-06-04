Sesena's Resurgence: From Ghost Town to Bustling Community

Once labeled a 'ghost town' during Spain's 2008 property collapse, Sesena is witnessing a remarkable revival. Located just south of Madrid, this development now attracts middle-class families seeking affordable housing away from the capital's soaring prices.

With property demand surging, estate agent Segis Gomez reports a waiting list for homes as prices rebound to pre-crisis levels. The revival is part of a broader trend in Spain's housing market, where the government's struggle with urban expansion, planning laws, and immigration challenges persist.

Future prospects for Sesena look promising, with plans for a new logistics park and housing development aimed at fostering local employment and community growth. These efforts reflect lessons learned from past failures, ensuring that Sesena's resurgence is sustainable and well-planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)